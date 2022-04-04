Raymond James Reiterates C$28.00 Price Target for MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) received a C$28.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.71.

Shares of TSE MAG traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 86,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,516. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 398.27. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$16.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.13.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

