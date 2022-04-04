Raymond James Reiterates C$6.50 Price Target for Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) received a C$6.50 price target from Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.00% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
SVM traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 152,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,688. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$816.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.88.
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.
