Raymond James Reiterates C$6.50 Price Target for Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) received a C$6.50 price target from Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

SVM traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 152,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,688. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$816.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.88.

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$74.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.