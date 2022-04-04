Raymond James Weighs in on Secure Energy Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.00 million.

SES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

TSE:SES opened at C$5.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.40. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$3.56 and a 52-week high of C$6.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,043.09.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

