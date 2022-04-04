RealFevr Price Hits $0.0023 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, RealFevr has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RealFevr has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $265,854.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.73 or 0.07544066 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,110.97 or 0.99596698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046658 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using US dollars.

