Realio Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $958,031.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $958,031.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Realio Network has traded up 99.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00048388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.20 or 0.07522250 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,642.20 or 0.99753935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00046939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

