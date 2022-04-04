RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.96. 75,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,506,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RealReal in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

The stock has a market cap of $775.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $67,282.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $264,253.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,950 shares of company stock worth $766,862. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in RealReal by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,899 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $12,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of RealReal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RealReal by 100.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after acquiring an additional 873,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after acquiring an additional 870,578 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

