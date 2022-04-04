Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Realty Income worth $23,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $70.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

