Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MDA (MDA)

MDA (TSE: MDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2022 – MDA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – MDA had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$13.00.

3/18/2022 – MDA had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

3/18/2022 – MDA had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$10.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.47. MDA Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$8.24 and a 12-month high of C$18.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 508.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

