Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($115.27) to GBX 9,100 ($119.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($97.98) to GBX 7,460 ($97.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,520 ($98.51).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RKT opened at GBX 5,970 ($78.20) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,929.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,008.76. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.28). The stock has a market cap of £42.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,333.33.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.