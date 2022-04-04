Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 6.27 and last traded at 6.27. Approximately 89,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 207,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.77.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -3.53.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

