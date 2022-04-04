Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.69

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $7.91. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $173,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 846,483 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,583 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after buying an additional 4,995,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 3,012,233 shares during the period. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,779,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $23,935,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $23,792,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

