Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Shares Down 0.2%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.80 and last traded at $53.06. Approximately 12,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.62.

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Michael D. Crowell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $48,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 61,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth $809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the third quarter worth $209,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

