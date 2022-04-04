ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 7% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $20.07 million and $20,966.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,091.40 or 1.00019228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00288020 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.00349411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00139438 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00058582 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001183 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.