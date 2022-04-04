RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.79 or 0.00376668 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00091986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00105140 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007199 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

