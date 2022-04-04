Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

Refereum (RFR) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Refereum has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $65.03 million and $7.24 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00037565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00108519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.