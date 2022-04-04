Refinable Price Tops $0.0977 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.0977 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $652,104.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00049194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.87 or 0.07531266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,668.05 or 1.00137516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00055189 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.