Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $701,820.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total value of $701,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00.
REGN traded up $3.58 on Monday, hitting $698.41. The company had a trading volume of 492,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,010. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $469.80 and a 12-month high of $710.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
