Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $701,820.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total value of $701,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00.

REGN traded up $3.58 on Monday, hitting $698.41. The company had a trading volume of 492,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,010. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $469.80 and a 12-month high of $710.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

