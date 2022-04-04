Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Shares Up 15.5%

Shares of Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) shot up 15.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.49. 68,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 65,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of C$152.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.08.
Regulus Resources Company Profile (CVE:REG)
Read More
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.