Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Shares Up 2.7%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.60. 3,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

