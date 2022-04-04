Renalytix (LON:RENX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 279 ($3.66). Approximately 112,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 78,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.57).
The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 338.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 564.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01.
About Renalytix (LON:RENX)
