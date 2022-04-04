Renren (NYSE:RENN) Trading Down 4.9%

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 89,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85.
About Renren (NYSE:RENN)
Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
