Renren (NYSE:RENN) Trading Down 4.9%

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 89,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Renren during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Renren by 12,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Renren during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

