Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.24

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $15.95. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 5,396 shares.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.