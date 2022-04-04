Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.33. 4,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $912.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.45. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $40.22.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

