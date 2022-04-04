REPO (REPO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $277,028.00

REPO (REPO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $277,028.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.14 or 0.07494891 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,378.53 or 0.99481346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00046822 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.