Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Republic Services stock opened at $133.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

