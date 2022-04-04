Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of CBIO opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 4,353.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,771,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,123 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 238,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

