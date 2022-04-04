Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAA, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for IAA in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.70. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

In other IAA news, Director Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,441,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 245,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in IAA by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

