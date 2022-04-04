Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for iRobot Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iRobot in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for iRobot’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

IRBT opened at $63.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. iRobot has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iRobot by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in iRobot by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRobot Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.