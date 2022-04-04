Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Minim, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MINM)

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Minim in a report issued on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MINM opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.28. Minim has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.28.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Minim in the third quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Minim in the third quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Minim in the third quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Minim by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Minim in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

