Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PolarityTE, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PolarityTE in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

PTE stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter worth $126,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

