Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Science Applications International Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Science Applications International in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

SAIC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

Science Applications International stock opened at $92.77 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Science Applications International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

