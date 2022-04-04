Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 4th (ALGT, APLS, FSLR, GXO, HMY, JBLU, KBNT, LUV, MCO, MKTX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 4th:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $267.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $402.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $337.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $263.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $204.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $119.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $278.00 to $276.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $660.00 to $790.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

