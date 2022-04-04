Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 4th (ALLE, AMP, APA, ATI, AVTR, BKU, BUD, CALA, CARR, CB)

Apr 4th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 4th:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $150.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.50 to $48.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $3.00 to $2.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $239.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $127.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $165.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $206.00 to $190.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,500 ($32.75). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $155.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $224.00.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $29.00 to $17.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $3.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $209.00 to $178.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its target price reduced by Clarus Securities from C$8.25 to C$7.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $71.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.60 to $3.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $41.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $210.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $46.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $192.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $209.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $140.00.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.80 to $3.90. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $300.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $154.00.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $430.00 to $420.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $155.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $183.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $68.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $74.00 to $62.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $18.50 to $15.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $38.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $376.00 to $350.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $58.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $434.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $154.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $318.00 to $300.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $43.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $882.00 to $767.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $185.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $299.00 to $294.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $190.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $335.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $216.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.10. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.25 to $4.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $260.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $305.00 to $350.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $78.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

