Research Analysts Set Expectations for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.85).

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of RVLP stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.