Research Analysts Set Expectations for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSHA. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $6.34 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

