Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) vs. Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Research Solutions alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Research Solutions and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 140.70%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -2.78% -17.15% -5.36% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.83 -$280,000.00 ($0.03) -71.67 Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.32 billion 1.54 -$1.20 billion N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Research Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.