Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 52,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 662,905 shares.The stock last traded at $19.82 and had previously closed at $19.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 361.59% and a negative return on equity of 181.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 39.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 360.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

