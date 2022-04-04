Reviewing Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) & Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Colony Bankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of New York Mellon $16.16 billion 2.47 $3.76 billion $4.15 11.93 Colony Bankcorp $106.88 million 3.01 $18.66 million $1.69 10.81

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of New York Mellon 23.26% 9.51% 0.82% Colony Bankcorp 17.40% 12.26% 1.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of New York Mellon and Colony Bankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of New York Mellon 0 7 6 0 2.46 Colony Bankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus price target of $63.15, indicating a potential upside of 27.71%. Colony Bankcorp has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.61%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats Colony Bankcorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services; and clearance and collateral management services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Mortgage Division segment consists of sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Small Business Specialty Lending Division segment focuses on the selling and servicing of SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

