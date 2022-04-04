Reviewing Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Crescent Energy and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 2.11 -$358.54 million ($0.42) -43.83 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 0.01 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -0.01

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulfport Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -24.28% -152.52% -20.87% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. Crescent Energy Company, formerly known as Contango Oil & Gas Company, is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

About Gulfport Energy (Get Rating)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

