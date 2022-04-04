Revomon (REVO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.48 Million

Revomon (REVO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00048856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.66 or 0.07506362 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,022.61 or 1.00085904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

