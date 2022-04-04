RH (NYSE:RH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $598.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.12. 5,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.97. RH has a 52-week low of $317.89 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

