Richard W. Loving Sells 300 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $16,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $54.01. 524,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,277. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.62.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

