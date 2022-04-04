Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 263,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,955,891 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIGL. B. Riley began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.24 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,400 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $6,407,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 937,006 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,933,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 615,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

