Rightmove’s (RMV) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

RMV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.69) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.30) to GBX 740 ($9.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.25) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 800 ($10.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 657.78 ($8.62).

Get Rightmove alerts:

RMV opened at GBX 656.40 ($8.60) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 643.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 699.40. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 557.40 ($7.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.