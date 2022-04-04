Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,780 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,780 ($75.71) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.48) to GBX 6,460 ($84.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,900 ($77.29) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.77) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,498.33 ($72.02).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON RIO traded down GBX 93 ($1.22) on Monday, hitting GBX 6,132 ($80.32). The company had a trading volume of 2,756,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,296. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.07). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,676.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.22.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.97), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($754,579.38).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.