RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.97. 150,921 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 136,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

