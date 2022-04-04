Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stake Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,599,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 35.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after buying an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Robert Half International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,704,000 after buying an additional 232,315 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Robert Half International by 362.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after buying an additional 202,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $19,072,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE:RHI traded up $2.48 on Monday, reaching $116.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,680. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.61.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.