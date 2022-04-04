Robert W. Baird Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $140.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KMX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

KMX opened at $98.49 on Monday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $95.04 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.87. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $132,784,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

