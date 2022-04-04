Robert W. Baird Lowers IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $46.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 101.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $22.87 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $99.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $742.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.63.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.