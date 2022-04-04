Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.12 and last traded at $48.66. 98,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,693,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.64.
In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,769 shares of company stock worth $5,539,053.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.
About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
